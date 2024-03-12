Singapore Tourism larger-than-life 3D billboards in 5 major cities are eye-popping

BBH Singapore and The Shophouse @ Publicis are bringing quintessentially Singapore experiences to major cities around the world, from New York City in Times Square to London in Piccadilly Circus, in 3D out-of-home billboards for the Singapore Tourism Board.
The 3D out-of-home billboard shines the spotlight on some of the country’s unique and multifaceted offerings and provides a whimsical take on three iconic Singapore experiences, brought to life in New York, London, Shanghai, Mumbai, and Jakarta.
“This ‘global tour’ unveils to the world the essence of Singapore through a collection of experiences – iconic and lesser known alike – in an unexpected, surprising way. Forget what you know about gardens, window shopping and performance art: STB’s new 3D billboards might surprise you in ways beyond the ordinary,” explains Khairul Mondzi, executive creative director at BBH Singapore.
Choo Huei Miin, director, brand, Singapore Tourism Board adds: “Leveraging these immersive 3D out-of-home billboards, our aim was to capture the imagination of our travellers through transforming everyday moments into unique experiences Singapore has to offer to inspire travel. We hope this visual treat showcases the best of destination Singapore to the world and captivates audiences in key target markets with our vibrant culture, food, nature, and show-stopping futuristic landscapes.”
Read More: The ad that launched Sudha Murty's career