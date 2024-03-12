Singapore Tourism larger-than-life 3D billboards in 5 major cities are eye-popping

BBH Singapore and The Shophouse @ Publicis are bringing quintessentially Singapore experiences to major cities around the world, from New York City in Times Square to London in Piccadilly Circus, in 3D out-of-home billboards for the Singapore Tourism Board.

The 3D out-of-home billboard shines the spotlight on some of the country’s unique and multifaceted offerings and provides a whimsical take on three iconic Singapore experiences, brought to life in New York, London, Shanghai, Mumbai, and Jakarta.

“This ‘global tour’ unveils to the world the essence of Singapore through a collection of experiences – iconic and lesser known alike – in an unexpected, surprising way. Forget what you know about gardens, window shopping and performance art: STB’s new 3D billboards might surprise you in ways beyond the ordinary,” explains Khairul Mondzi, executive creative director at BBH Singapore.