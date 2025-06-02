Policybazaar unveils new brand campaign; highlights real-life claims stories

Insurance aggregator and multinational financial technology company Policybazaar has unveiled a new brand campaign that puts the spotlight on the human side of insurance: real people, real situations, and reliable claim support.

In a series of films, families share how Policybazaar’s claims assistance came to their rescue during their tough situations.

One of the examples highlighted was of 3-year-old Akshar who was suddenly hospitalised. Here, the ad film spotlighted on how Policybazaar’s claims team helped settle a claim worth lakhs. Similarly, Policybazaar helped 62 year old Mangala too during her kidney operation.

The campaign also touched upon how Policybazaar's team helped Pankaj Kumar, who had been hospitalised seven times for a recurring illness, to settle his high-value claims without any paperwork. Another story featured Murali D S, who recounted how Policybazaar helped them claim a total of Rs 1 crore over time, when his father was battling cancer.

Another example highlighted was of Dhiraj Arora, who shared how his deceased wife's policy helped secure their son’s education. In one of the campaign films, Shweta Kumari spoke of how Policybazaar helped her keep the household running and realise her children's dreams, after the demise of her husband.

Samir Sethi, head of brand marketing at Policybazaar, said, “Insurance is a promise that only proves its worth when it delivers: fast, fair, and with empathy. Our customers’ stories are a testament to the kind of claims support we believe in. These testimonials are not scripted; they are lived experiences. And we’re proud to have been there for every one of them.”