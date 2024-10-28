Singles got free water bottles at Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert: Know why

ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi experienced an unforgettable night as Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the India leg of his Dil-luminati Tour on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Thousands of fans packed the venue, generating massive excitement as they waited in long lines for hours to catch a glimpse of their favourite artist back on the Indian stage. The electric atmosphere was punctuated by an unexpected campaign that quickly took over social media.
Outside the stadium, volunteers from the matrimonial site Jeevansathi.com handed out free water bottles to single attendees. Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with "Singles Ko Paani Pilao Yojana," the volunteers distributed with a playful message: "Jeevansathi pe aa gaye hote toh aaj ye bottle nahi uska haath pakda hota" (If you'd joined Jeevansathi, you'd be holding hands instead of a bottle). The witty marketing move went viral, sparking laughter and applause online.
One user quipped, "Next level marketing strategy." Another commented, "Swati: Main udna chahti hoon, daudna chahti hoon, girna bhi chahti hoon, bas rukna nahi chahti. Jeevansathi: Yeh lo bottle pakdo."
As the concert began, Diljit took the stage dressed in a striking all-black outfit, opening with a powerful performance that had the crown cheering.
In a touching moment, he held the Indian flag high, proclaiming, "Ye mera desh, mera ghar hai" (This is my country, this is my home). His heartfelt words resonated deeply with fans, adding an emotional touch to the high-energy evening.
Post-concert, Diljit shared photos on his IG, captioning them, "History Dosanjhanwala Naam DELHI Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 Milde an Same Time Same Stadium Day 2.”