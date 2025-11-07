‘India’s gaming ambition is global now,’ says Aditya Swamy of Google Play

As India’s gaming industry gathers momentum, Google Play is positioning itself at the heart of the country’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. Aditya Swamy, Managing Director for Google Play in India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, believes the next phase of growth will see Indian developers transition from domestic success stories to global powerhouses.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), Swamy said the scale and ambition of the ecosystem have grown remarkably. “It’s great to see the scale at which this is growing,” he noted. “Two things stand out — how developers in India can become a global force, and how technology, especially AI, can help accelerate that journey.”

Swamy highlighted that India’s strong tech talent base and the emergence of robust public-private partnerships are creating the right foundation for exponential growth. “As these come together with the right level of capital, this can really explode,” he said. “At Google, our focus is on bringing the best of Google AI into gaming. With AI as a tool, developers can now design, test, and prototype games much faster, significantly reducing development timelines.”

He added that the impact of AI would be transformative for developers. “Game designers now have a powerful tool in their hands — they can make games faster, test prototypes more efficiently, and get to market quicker,” Swamy said. “As games improve and scale faster, we’ll see strong growth in the Indian gaming ecosystem, which is a core part of what we do at Google Play.”

Expanding Google Play’s Economic Impact

Reflecting on his new role as Managing Director, Swamy said his focus is on amplifying the economic and creative potential of the Google Play ecosystem. “We’re deeply aware of the economic value and job creation we enable,” he said. “I manage Play across multiple countries, and connecting the dots between India, Southeast Asia, and New Zealand — sharing best practices and elevating ambition to play on a global scale — is what excites me.”

India, he noted, has seen “incredible growth” in both users and developers. “For a long time, India’s story was about user growth — people consuming more digital products and services. But now, the developer growth story is equally exciting,” Swamy said.

He pointed to studios like Gameberry Labs and PlaySimple as examples of India’s global rise. “Gameberry Labs, born here, now serves users around the world. PlaySimple from Bengaluru is producing some of the best puzzle games globally,” he said. “What’s changed is that from day one, studios are building with a global mindset, not just for the local market. That shift is truly exciting.”

Building the Talent Pipeline

Google Play’s collaboration with Unity is a cornerstone of its effort to strengthen India’s gaming ecosystem. “We’ve just announced a large skilling program with Unity across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu,” Swamy revealed. “In Tamil Nadu alone, we’ve already seen 5,000 applicants.”

The initiative aims to create a certified pool of talent ready for the global gaming industry. “Participants will go through an intensive program and receive certification from Google and Unity,” Swamy explained. “If someone walks into a game studio with this certification, their employability instantly improves.”

He said the partnership serves both job seekers and studios: “We’re helping young people become more employable while also addressing studios’ demand for great talent. If we can do both, we’re giving a real push to grow gaming from the state level to the world stage.”

Advice for Developers

Swamy also offered practical guidance for developers building or listing games on Google Play. “You have to be very clear about your target segment — who your user is, what devices they’re using, and what kind of experience you want to deliver,” he advised. “A game can be amazing, but if it doesn’t run well on a user’s phone, they won’t play it.”

He emphasized the importance of balancing engagement and monetization. “Developers should be sharp about genre, gameplay, retention, and monetization — optimizing across these areas is key,” he said. “We’re happy to partner with developers through this process.”