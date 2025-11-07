Netflix’s ad-supported tier hits 190 million monthly viewers; expands dynamic ad tech globally

ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix has said that advertisements on its platform now reach over 190 million monthly active viewers (MAVs) globally, as the company adopts a new metric to measure its ad audience in terms of people rather than accounts.
The streaming giant said it defines MAVs as users who have watched at least one minute of ad-supported programming, multiplied by the average number of people per household based on its internal research.
The move, Netflix said in a statement, provides a “more comprehensive count of how many people are actually watching content on the platform.”
Having expanded into advertising and video games, Netflix continues to diversify its revenue streams beyond subscriptions. The company also announced that it has begun testing dynamic ad insertion (DAI) - a technology that enables real-time, personalized ad placement during live streams- with WWE Raw and SmackDown.
The DAI technology will now be available across the U.S., Brazil, Canada, Germany, Mexico, and the UK for the upcoming NFL Christmas Gameday, with plans to scale to more live titles in 2026, as per a Reuters report.
Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters said the company recorded its best-ever ad sales quarter in Q3 and remains on track to more than double ad revenue this year.
“While advertising is still small compared to subscription revenue, we’ve now established the fundamentals of the business and see plenty of room for growth,” Peters said on the company’s recent earnings call.
Netflix also noted that Netflix Ads Suite, its in-house advertising platform launched in May in the U.S. and Canada, has since been rolled out across all 12 ad-supported markets worldwide.