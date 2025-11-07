IndiGo, Mahindra head to Delhi High Court as mediation over ‘6E’ trademark dispute collapses

The legal tussle between InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo Airlines) and Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd over the use of the ‘6E/6e’ mark is headed for trial after mediation between the two companies failed, the Delhi High Court was informed on October 31.

Joint Registrar (Judicial) Sudhir Kumar Sirohi noted that the dispute could not be resolved through mediation and directed both parties to file photocopies of relevant documents along with a joint schedule, as per a Bar and Bench report. The case has been listed for admission–denial and marking of exhibits on February 3, 2026.

IndiGo had filed the trademark infringement suit alleging that Mahindra’s use of “6e” for its electric vehicle model “BE 6e” unlawfully exploits the airline’s registered mark “6E”, which it uses as its call sign and across multiple branded services such as 6E Prime, 6E Flex, and 6E Add-ons.

IndiGo obtained registration for the “6E Link” mark in 2015 under Classes 9, 16, 35, and 39- covering advertising, promotional materials, transport-related services, and signage. Despite this, the Registrar of Trademarks accepted Mahindra’s application to register “BE 6e” under Class 12, which pertains to motor vehicles and related components.

Following the vehicle’s high-profile launch in February, IndiGo moved the Delhi High Court, contending that the mark “6E” had acquired exclusive association with the airline through nearly two decades of continuous use since 2006.

Mahindra, represented by Khaitan & Co, informed the court that it had renamed the vehicle to “BE 6” and undertook not to use “BE 6e” during the proceedings. IndiGo, represented by Ira Law, maintained that the dispute nevertheless warranted legal resolution.