Swiss watchmaker Movado partners with Sidharth Malhotra

Movado, the Swiss watchmaker has announced the launch of its new collection, BOLD Quest, through a campaign featuring brand ambassador Sidharth Malhotra. The campaign film showcases Sidharth donning the new collection as he captures the city lights, symbolizing ‘a lens to the future’.

The BOLD Quest features a Swiss-made, 40mm shaped case paired with a sleek, brushed integrated bracelet. Its streamlined silhouette draws inspiration from Movado's vintage Astronic, first released in 1970. Utilizing the sun as its muse, the collection showcases Movado’s signature rounded dot at twelve o’clock, representing both high noon and high design.

“I have always admired India’s love for its rich heritage and legacy and the ability to preserve it yet embracing a futuristic outlook.” says Xavier Gauderlot, President International at Movado Group Inc. “The new collection – BOLD Quest embodies this spirit, and we are thrilled to bring it to our consumers in India. Our brand ambassador, Sidharth Malhotra, is the ideal face for the new collection as he perfectly represents the balance between classic and contemporary—qualities fundamental to our ethos.