Godrej’s Fab crosses Rs 250 crore ARR in FY25, eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in FY26

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) reported that its liquid detergent brand, Godrej Fab, has been a major success in fiscal year 2025. According to the consumer goods firm, Fab has achieved an annualised revenue run-rate (ARR) of Rs 250 crore.
"The growth trajectory of Fab resembles that of a digital-first brand. This will likely be a multi-year growth engine and help us build leadership in a large, under-penetrated category," GCPL stated in its annual report.
The company has aimed to scale up Godrej Fab to Rs 500 crore in the ongoing fiscal year 2026 by strengthening sharper distribution, ramping up trials, and enhancing targeted communication.
"We’ve seen strong early success, and now the goal is to unlock the next level of growth," the company added.
Apart from Fab, GCPL's another priority is reshaping its deodorant category.
"We believe the current MRP and channel architecture in India is structurally broken. Our approach will be to rewire the price-pack-channel configuration, introduce more relevant innovation and invest in building brand equity instead of discount-driven sales," the FMCG firm said.
Another key focus of the company is the continued build-out of our pet care business. After launching in Tamil Nadu, the next phase will be about refining the model, expanding into new states, and shaping the category through purposeful brand building.
The maker of brands such as GoodKnight, Cinthol, and Ezee, clocked a profit of Rs 1,852.3 crore in the fiscal year 2025.
The company's revenue from operations surged from Rs 8,411.40 crore in FY24 to Rs 8,910.15 crore in FY25. The home care segment accounted for Rs 4,143 crore of the total revenue in fiscal year 2025, while the personal care segment's revenue stood at Rs 4,671.13 crore in FY25.