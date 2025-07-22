Renault India to adopt new logo on cars with new Triber launch

ADVERTISEMENT
Renault India has announced the integration of its new logo in all new product launches, starting with soon to be launched the all new Triber.
As per the company, this marks a milestone in the company’s efforts to transform its brand in India under the ‘renault. rethink.’ brand transformation. However, the new logo is already part of Renault India marketing campaigns and other assets strategy.
The new visual identity reflects Renault’s transformation into a modern, human-centric and tech-forward brand. The redesigned logo, a minimalist, interlocked diamond symbolizes clarity, connection, and continuity, aligning with the brand’s global direction and digital-first approach.
Moreover, the new visual identity, including the updated logo, is already being implemented across all physical touchpoints in India, including dealerships, offices, the manufacturing facility, and the R&D centre.