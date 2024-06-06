Tata Power launches new campaign 'Green Anthem' to inspire sustainable action among people

Tata Power celebrated World Environment Day with the launch of its latest campaign film - the 'Green Anthem'. This film aims to inspire environmental consciousness and sustainable action among people to become the 'Generation Green'. The initiative is a part of Tata Power's ongoing commitment to a greener future in alignment with its Club Enerji program which empowers students to become proactive leaders in energy conservation and climate action.

With the tagline "Hum hai Generation Green, Desh ka future hoga behtareen" (We are Generation Green, our country's future will be better than it has ever been), Tata Power is emphasising the role of the younger generation in shaping a green future for India. The anthem highlights the importance of early environmental education and underscores the contribution of initiatives such as Club Enerji which engage children in the crucial conversation about climate consciousness from an early age. The initiative which focuses on experiential STEM education and clean energy awareness is currently active in 1000+ schools across India.

Tata Power is accelerating India's green transition and through its wide array of green solutions such as Rooftop Solar, EV Charging, and Smart Home Automation is enabling the adoption of sustainable lifestyle in alignment to the government's initiatives like Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE). The company is committed to creating awareness and empowering consumers through its sustainability initiatives, such as #DuniyaApneHawale and 'Sustainable is Attainable' that are promoting the adoption of sustainable lifestyle through green solutions.