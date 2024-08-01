Tata Tea taps into regional sentiments with new ad campaigns

Tata Tea Premium, the tea brand from Tata Consumer Products has launched 3 new films under the aegis of its hyperlocal marketing strategy. These films have been crafted by Mullen Lintas.

The film for Punjab marries the brand’s product benefit of 'Vadde Daanein Wali Chai” with ‘Punjab’s large-heartedness’ to bring alive the brand’s proposition of ‘Vadde Dil Wali Punjab Ke Liye Vaddi Daanein Wali Chai’. The Uttar Pradesh film is a testament to the 'Dumdar' spirit of the people from UP.The Haryana hyperlocal film showcases the courage of women from the state through memorable stories sliced from different walks of life.

He added, “Each state and in turn its people are often fit into a ‘type’, while some stereotypes are biased and come from an outsider’s perspective, some in fact are true to their nature and our films celebrate this ‘local’ spirit in all its glory. For example, our Punjab film celebrates the large-heartedness of people of Punjab who are known to go out of their way to show compassion and serve others. When it comes to Haryana, we wanted to showcase their fearless ‘Kadak’ attitude which comes out in their steely resolve and actions which gives them success."