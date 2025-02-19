TV News commands advertiser interest despite digital surge; print yet to reclaim pre-Covid ground

Despite the rapid rise of digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, television news in India continues to command a strong position, buoyed by its expansive reach, established credibility, and habit-driven consumption patterns. Advertisers, citing reliable viewership metrics and the ability to target engaged audiences, are maintaining their investments in TV news over print media, where circulation audits have become inconsistent.

Elections coverage, budget announcements, and major geopolitical events are driving spikes in TV news viewership, leading to increased advertising spending. Industry executives note that technological advancements, such as interactive segments and branded content integrations, have further strengthened advertiser confidence.

According to GroupM's This Year, Next Year (TYNY) 2024 report, India's total advertising expenditure is projected to reach Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2025, an 11% increase from Rs 1.08 lakh crore in 2024. Television advertising, driven by marquee sports events like the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup, is expected to grow by 6%, reaching Rs 36,500 crore. Television news channels remain a key driver within the TV advertising ecosystem, with the genre projected to grow at over 10% annually in the coming years.

How they stack up

While television news thrives, the print media sector faces continued challenges. Declining circulation and questions over the accuracy of Indian Readership Survey (IRS) data have eroded advertiser confidence. Reports indicate that print ad revenues fell by nearly 7% in 2023 as brands shifted their spending to more measurable platforms, including television and digital.

The ability to track impressions via the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India ratings gives advertisers more confidence in TV compared to print, a large auto marketer said, highlighting the challenges print has faced since the pandemic. Krishnarao Buddha, former Senior Category Head - Marketing at Parle Products, echoed these sentiments, noting that television news remains highly engaging due to comprehensive coverage of major events.

Unlike print, which is yet to recover from pandemic setbacks, TV news offers gripping coverage of elections, festivals, and geopolitical developments, Buddha said. Television advertising is also seen as cost-effective compared to print, providing marketers with more bang for their buck.

Media planners anticipate continued growth for TV news advertising, with spending projected to rise between 10% and 12% annually over the next three to five years. Even small-scale advertisers and startups are increasingly using TV news platforms to build brand recognition and expand their distributor networks, said Buddha. Meanwhile, print media continues with its post-pandemic recovery. The industry, which saw revenues drop 35% during the pandemic, has only partially rebounded, with 2023 ad revenues still 23% below pre-pandemic levels.

According to the FICCI-EY M&E report for 2024, print advertising grew by a modest 4% to Rs 177.6 billion, with circulation revenue rising by 3%. Print has become a game of 'spray and pray,' with questionable readership metrics, said a leading media planner with a global media services and investments company. Compared to TV, which offers measurable and cost-effective reach, print struggles to justify its value, he added. As advertisers navigate a rapidly evolving media landscape, television news remains a cornerstone of their marketing strategies, combining reach, credibility, and cost-effectiveness in an increasingly digital age.

Credibility quotient

Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO of marketing services firm SoCheers, noted that while digital platforms are on the rise, television's massive reach and real-time coverage continue to attract advertisers. TV news reaches over 900 million people in India, providing brands with immediate visibility during key events such as the 2025 Kumbh Mela, Lok Sabha elections, and budget sessions, said Gupta.

The credibility of television news remains a crucial factor for advertisers, especially amid concerns over misinformation on other platforms. Television is one of the most trusted sources of news in India, making it a prime choice for brands seeking to reinforce their trustworthiness, Gupta added. Financial services, automotive, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands, in particular, view prime-time news slots as valuable opportunities to reach decision-makers and a wider set of audiences.

Punit Dharamsi, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Investor Education at AMFI, remarked on the enduring influence of television news. "Television news remains a deeply ingrained habit, retaining significant credibility, with certain programs still commanding appointment viewing. Its real-time nature offers a unique opportunity for topical messaging — such as airing advertisements during periods of market volatility to reassure investors to remain calm and stay invested," Dharamsi said.

Key driver within the ad ecosystem

Rajiv Dubey, Vice President and Head of Media at Dabur India, emphasized the enduring value of television news for advertisers. "Television news remains a crucial platform, delivering unmatched reach, credibility, and impact. Major events — such as elections, budget announcements, and crisis coverage — draw peak viewership, creating prime opportunities for brands to connect with an engaged and attentive audience," stated Dubey.

He further noted the growing influence of bite-sized news among Gen Z viewers, stressing the need for advertisers to adapt their strategies. "As byte-sized news gains traction among GenZ audiences, advertisers must evolve their strategies to align with this shift—leveraging short-format ad spots on TV and seamlessly dovetailing them with digital platforms for a holistic media approach," Dubey added. The media head emphasized that at Dabur, they recognize the importance of this synergy, ensuring the FMCG major's campaigns maximize both reach and engagement across TV and digital ecosystems.

Engagement and enduring value

"With a vast and diverse audience across demographics and regions, TV news channels offer advertisers a unique opportunity to engage with a broad and attentive viewership," said Girish Hingorani, Vice President- Marketing & Corporate Communications at Blue Star Limited. Besides its "unparalleled reach", TV news will remain "a vital platform for advertisers in India due to a deep emotional connection with viewers," he added.

The emotional resonance of television — especially during major events like elections, breaking news, or crises — enables advertisers to craft impactful messages that leave a lasting impression, said Hingorani. "Unlike digital platforms, where credibility can sometimes be a concern, TV news operates within a regulated framework that upholds high journalistic and advertising standards, ensuring a trustworthy environment for brands."