YouTube revamps mid-roll ads to enhance viewer experience and boost creator revenue

YouTube believes that reducing interruptive ads will not only keep viewers engaged for longer but also increase the overall mid-roll revenue opportunity for creators.

By  Storyboard18Mar 4, 2025 11:05 AM
YouTube is making significant changes to its mid-roll ad placements to enhance user experience. Starting May 12, the platform will reduce the number of ads that appear during disruptive moments, such as mid-sentence or action sequences, and instead place them at more natural break points like pauses and transitions.

The Google-owned platform will also update older videos uploaded before February 24, automatically adjusting ad placements to align with this new approach.

Creators who prefer manual control over their mid-roll ads can opt out through YouTube Studio, though YouTube warns that videos with interruptive ads may experience a decline in ad revenue after that update.

Additionally, YouTube is introducing a new feature to help creators identify whether their manually placed mid-roll ads could be better positioned for a smoother viewing experience.

The company is also encouraging creators to consider allowing its automated system to determine optimal ad placements.

According to YouTube, creators who use a combination of automated and manual mid-roll ads have seen an average revenue increase of over 5% compared to those who manually place all their mid-roll ads.


First Published on Mar 4, 2025 11:04 AM

