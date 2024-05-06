Carat India bags Meesho's media mandate

Carat India has bagged the integrated media mandate for Meesho.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Bangalore office.

As per the mandate, Carat, the media agency from dentsu India, will oversee a comprehensive suite of integrated and full-funnel media solutions for the brand.

Under the leadership of Sanchayeeta Verma, CEO of Carat India, and Anita Kotwani, CEO of Media, South Asia, dentsu, the agency will provide brand solutions intricately aligned with evolving consumer behaviors, integrating modern thinking and future-led technologies.

Carat will empower Meesho to take strides in reaching out to consumers. The agency will deliver client-centric, data-driven solutions, emphasizing digital transformation and fostering audience engagement.

Additionally, Carat will craft strategies reinforcing the brand’s commitment to fostering commercial success for small businesses and entrepreneurs in India. Leveraging the network’s marketing, technology, and consultancy expertise, the agency will focus on creating distinctively tailored solutions for Meesho.

Sanchayeeta Verma, CEO, Carat India said, “Partnering with Meesho is a game-changer, a chance to rewrite the e-commerce playbook for Bharat. Our strategy? A finely tuned team structure meticulously crafted to fuel Meesho's ascent & growth. Moreover, our industry-leading tools will act as an added advantage to strategize, plan, implement, and measure across the full funnel. It is this unique combination that has enabled us to secure this remarkable and prestigious opportunity.”

Anita Kotwani, CEO, Media, South Asia, dentsu added, “Welcoming Meesho aboard is a thrilling milestone, as we eagerly anticipate steering the company's mission of democratizing internet commerce in India. Our proposal was more than just compelling; it was a holistic journey, spanning from branding and performance to data-driven analytics and an inventive media & content strategy. We're confident that our collaboration will not only fuel Meesho's long-term strategic growth but also drive our own evolution!”