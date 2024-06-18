Cheil X hires Anurag Tandon as Chief Growth Officer

Cheil X, an independent full-service agency, has hired Anurag Tandon as Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, he will lead the newly opened Mumbai office in addition to the growth charter.

Tandon is a seasoned business leader with more than twenty years of experience having successfully led large and marquee business units like DDB Mudra West, and WT, Mumbai where he was responsible for managing the P&L, key client relationships and topline growth.

His other stints include Ogilvy and Leo Burnett. He also has extensive brand management experience having worked across multiple categories with large global brands like UL, Volkswagen, McDonald’s and J&J to name a few. As a Chief Growth Officer, Tandon will spearhead efforts to expand Cheil X’s business operations in the city. Cheil X is an agency under the Cheil SWA group to manage the fast growing new client mandates in India.

Talking about his appointment, Tandon said, “Cheil’s ambition to grow its new business and build a creative reputation promises to be a journey filled with challenges and opportunities in equal measure. I believe we have the vision, the expertise and the plan to quickly carve out a meaningful share of the market and establish ourselves as a key player. I am looking forward to this journey of collaborating with like-minded individuals, leveraging our collective creativity and drive to rapidly propel the Cheil X brand forward”.