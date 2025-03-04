            

FCB India wins creative mandate for Dulcoflex

As part of this mandate, FCB India will drive integrated marketing campaigns to reinforce Dulcoflex's leadership in the laxative category and expand its relevance among Indian consumers.

By  Storyboard18Mar 4, 2025 4:52 PM
The win follows an extensive multi-agency pitch and will be managed from the agency's Mumbai office.

FCB India, part of FCB Group India (IPG Group), has been awarded the creative mandate for Dulcoflex, a global brand in digestive health. As part of this mandate, FCB India will drive integrated marketing campaigns to reinforce Dulcoflex's leadership in the laxative category and expand its relevance among Indian consumers.

Nupur Gurbaxani, director - brand & innovation, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, India said, "Dulcoflex has been a trusted companion for millions of consumers worldwide. As we further strengthen our presence in India, we are thrilled to collaborate with FCB India, part of IPG Group. Their expertise in crafting insightful and consumer-centric campaigns aligns perfectly with our mission of making self-care as simple it should be. We look forward to creating impactful narratives that educate and engage our audience."

Ashima Mehra, chief executive officer of FCB India, said, "We are excited to partner with Dulcoflex, a brand synonymous with digestive wellness. Digestive health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, and through our creative expertise, we aim to break barriers and spark meaningful conversations around this category."


First Published on Mar 4, 2025 4:52 PM

