            

Cofsils hands brand mandate to Lowe Lintas

The Cofsils win further cements Lowe Lintas’ role as a preferred agency for Cipla Health, as it continues to partner brands that are seeking to transform, grow, and lead in the health and wellness space.

By  Storyboard18May 7, 2025 3:25 PM
The scope of work includes end-to-end integrated communications — spanning brand strategy, creative development, digital-first storytelling and HCP communication

Lowe Lintas has been appointed as the brand and communications partner for Cofsils, following a pitch process that saw participation from some of the top creative agencies in the country.

Part of the Cipla Health portfolio, Cofsils is a well-known name in the throat relief category, offering a range of products including throat lozenges, cough drops and cough syrup.

With this win, Lowe Lintas takes on the integrated brand mandate across the Cofsils portfolio, marking a significant addition to its growing roster of health and wellness businesses.

The scope of work includes end-to-end integrated communications — spanning brand strategy, creative development, digital-first storytelling and HCP communication. The core objective: to make Cofsils the first choice at the first sign of discomfort.

Shivam Puri, Managing Director and CEO, Cipla Health, said, “From strategic insights to creative storytelling, Lowe Lintas consistently impressed us with their depth of thinking and consumer empathy. We’re confident they are the right partner to help Cofsils unlock new growth pathways.”

The Cofsils win further cements Lowe Lintas’ role as a preferred agency for Cipla Health, as it continues to partner brands that are seeking to transform, grow, and lead in the health and wellness space.

Subramanyeswar S, Group CEO – India & CSO – APAC, MullenLowe Global, said, “Earning repeat trust is the highest compliment. We are proud to deepen our partnership with Cipla Health. Together, we look forward to shaping a healthier future for people.”

Anaheeta Goenka, COO - Lowe Lintas, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Cofsils on this exciting mandate. Winning this pitch was no small feat - the task at hand is both challenging and inspiring. Reigniting desire for a challenger brand and shifting consumer preference in a cluttered market will demand the best of our strategic and creative strengths.”


First Published on May 7, 2025 3:22 PM

