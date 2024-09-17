            

      FCB launches Creative Council for India to elevate culture of creativity

      The council is designed to elevate the culture of creativity, embrace new-age problem-solving, and set global benchmarks for exceptional work across the group by leveraging new-age tools using technology and data.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 17, 2024 12:08 PM
      FCB launches Creative Council for India to elevate culture of creativity
      The council will also focus on developing groundbreaking work that resonates with audiences and delivers real solutions to client challenges, stated the company.

      FCB Group India announces the launch of its Creative Council. The council is designed to elevate the culture of creativity, embrace new-age problem-solving, and set global benchmarks for exceptional work across the group by leveraging new-age tools using technology and data.

      The council will also focus on developing groundbreaking work that resonates with audiences and delivers real solutions to client challenges, stated the company.

      The council will drive the agenda of fostering a dynamic creative culture that inspires future-proof ideas and innovation.

      The council will consist of Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India; Hemant Shringy, CCO, FCB Ulka; Rakesh Menon, CCO, FCB Interface; Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect; Kartikeya Tiwari, Creative Digital Partner, FCB Group India; Anusheela Saha, NCD, FCB India; Udayan Chakravarty, NCD, FCB India; and Suchitra Gahlot, NCD, FCB Ulka.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 17, 2024 11:59 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Agency News

      Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation onboards L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as advertising partner

      Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation onboards L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as advertising partner

      Agency News

      Peroni onboards McCann Worldgroup as its global creative partner

      Peroni onboards McCann Worldgroup as its global creative partner

      Agency News

      'Will ask govt to block Wikipedia': Delhi HC pulls up Wikimedia

      'Will ask govt to block Wikipedia': Delhi HC pulls up Wikimedia

      Agency News

      Karnataka govt ropes in creators, influencers to promote state's schemes under new ad guidelines

      Karnataka govt ropes in creators, influencers to promote state's schemes under new ad guidelines

      Agency News

      Zoho ventures into payments sector with launch of Zoho Payments

      Zoho ventures into payments sector with launch of Zoho Payments

      Agency News

      Hettich India appoints Wondrlab Network as Creative Partner

      Hettich India appoints Wondrlab Network as Creative Partner

      Advertising

      EXCLUSIVE: Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate for battery brand Amaron

      EXCLUSIVE: Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate for battery brand Amaron