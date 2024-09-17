FCB launches Creative Council for India to elevate culture of creativity

FCB Group India announces the launch of its Creative Council. The council is designed to elevate the culture of creativity, embrace new-age problem-solving, and set global benchmarks for exceptional work across the group by leveraging new-age tools using technology and data.
The council will also focus on developing groundbreaking work that resonates with audiences and delivers real solutions to client challenges, stated the company.
The council will drive the agenda of fostering a dynamic creative culture that inspires future-proof ideas and innovation.
The council will consist of Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India; Hemant Shringy, CCO, FCB Ulka; Rakesh Menon, CCO, FCB Interface; Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect; Kartikeya Tiwari, Creative Digital Partner, FCB Group India; Anusheela Saha, NCD, FCB India; Udayan Chakravarty, NCD, FCB India; and Suchitra Gahlot, NCD, FCB Ulka.
Read More: Rohit Ohri retires from FCB