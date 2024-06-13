Grey promotes Sarah Trombetta to APAC CEO

Grey Global CEO Laura Maness has announced the appointment of Sarah Trombetta to APAC CEO, expanding her current remit to include responsibility for Grey in the region, effective immediately. Sarah is former CEO of Grey Hong Kong (2016-2019) and is currently AMEA Chief Client Officer for P&G on behalf of Grey and WPP (2021-present).

“APAC is a hyper-evolving marketplace, and a priority region for our ongoing reinvention plans. Under Trombetta’s guidance, her client-focused leadership, ingenuity, and modernity, I’m confident she’ll help nurture and support our teams to deliver even further value for our clients,” said Maness. “A vibrant and dynamic leader, I am very proud to appoint her to this key role.”

“I’m a Grey boomerang because my love for this company is in my veins, and I care deeply about helping our teams and our clients do the best work of their lives,” said Trombetta. “Having previously served as CEO of a Grey studio in a local market, I’m excited to flex those creative, commercial, and culture-building muscles in a way that better serves the whole of our region. I’m looking forward to delivering growth through our Famously Effective work for our incredible clients.”

An international business leader with 20+ years of industry experience, she was CEO of Red Havas AU (2019-2021), and has worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, KAIZO, and Brand Influence GCI Media Group. Sarah is on the Board of Wear It Purple, which strives to foster supportive, safe, empowering, and inclusive environments for rainbow young people.

As part of Grey’s reinvention plans, Trombetta announced the promotion of Masahiko Okazaki to Chief Executive Officer, Grey Tokyo, effective immediately. Promoted from Chief Operating Officer, Okazaki joined Grey in January 2022 from TBWA/Hakuhodo.

“Masa’s stature in the marketplace and client connections will drive and foster our borderless agenda to spearhead growth for Grey’s clients and the agency,” she said. “Grey Tokyo is well renowned for our award-winning creative standards, and I look forward to Masa raising the bar even higher.”