MIB proposes TRP panel expansion to 1.2L (feedback till Dec 5) | HUL enters esports with Chennai Global Championship deal

BREAKING: MIB proposes TRP Panel expansion to 1.2 lakh; feedback open till Dec 5
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued draft amendments to the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, introducing significant changes to enhance transparency, prevent conflicts of interest, and adapt audience measurement to evolving viewing platforms.
Among the major changes, the Ministry has proposed that any viewership arising out of the ‘Landing Page’ shall not be counted in audience measurement, clarifying that the landing page can only be used as a marketing tool.
BARC exempted from eligibility norms, cross-holding clauses in draft TRP Guidelines
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has proposed amendments to the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, exempting industry-led self-regulatory body- the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) from certain eligibility norms, including those related to board composition, minimum net worth, and cross-holdings.
According to the draft notification, “the eligibility conditions stipulated in clauses 1.5, 1.6, and 1.7 shall not apply under the self-regulation model, where an industry-led body, such as the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)- directly provides the ratings.”
MeitY extends deadline for stakeholder comments on draft AI, deepfake content rules to November 13
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has extended the deadline for stakeholders to submit comments on the draft amendment to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2025, till November 13.
The draft, notified in October, aims to strengthen accountability for synthetically generated and AI-modified content across digital platforms. Earlier, MeitY had invited feedback by November 6.
EXCLUSIVE: HUL makes Esports debut with Chennai Global Championship deal
In a strategic move marking its debut in the esports segment, Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL)has entered the competitive gaming ecosystem as a sponsor of the Chennai Esports Global Championship (CEGC) — India’s first state-backed international esports tournament. The event, organized by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in collaboration with Skyesports, is set to take place on 12 November at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.
OpenAI debunks 'ban' on ChatGPT health and legal advice
OpenAI has forcefully refuted viral rumors claiming the company has banned its flagship chatbot, ChatGPT, from providing health and legal information. The company clarifies that the model's core behavior and policy on sensitive topics remain unchanged.
Karan Singhal, OpenAI’s Head of Health AI, took to X (formerly Twitter) to directly debunk the speculation: "Not true. Despite speculation, this is not a new change to our terms. Model behaviour remains unchanged."
