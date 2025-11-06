EXCLUSIVE: HUL makes Esports debut with Chennai Global Championship deal

In a strategic move marking its debut in the esports segment, Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL)has entered the competitive gaming ecosystem as a sponsor of the Chennai Esports Global Championship (CEGC) — India’s first state-backed international esports tournament. The event, organized by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in collaboration with Skyesports, is set to take place on 12 November at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

HUL's Boost Protein is the sponsor for the esports tournament, marking an opening for wider portfolio brands that resemble with esports and the target audience. This partnership signals HUL’s first foray into the rapidly growing esports category, with industry experts suggesting that the company is looking to build a strong presence for its portfolio brands in the gaming and youth engagement ecosystem through a phased approach.

The CEGC will feature two marquee tournaments — Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) with a USD 50,000 prize pool, as part of the Valve Regional Standings featuring top teams from India, Southeast Asia, and Europe; and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), with a ₹50 lakh prize pool for India’s leading esports squads.

Confirming the development, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports, said, “The Chennai Esports Global Championship represents a milestone for India — it’s the first government-backed international esports tournament of this scale. The credibility that comes with this initiative has opened the door for non-endemic brands like Boost Protein to enter the space with confidence. It’s a strong signal that esports in India has evolved into a mainstream platform where government support, scale, and brand ambition can meet to create lasting impact.”

Nandy further said, “The Chennai Esports Global Championship is more than an event. It is India’s declaration that we are ready to build, host, and sustain a global esports ecosystem rooted in local talent and creativity. With the support of SDAT, we aim to make Chennai a bridge between Indian esports and the global scene, much like how Saudi Arabia’s Esports World Cup became a worldwide hub for the industry.”

He added that by combining competition, culture, and tourism, the CEGC aims to deliver a festival-like experience that celebrates both gaming and Tamil Nadu’s heritage — while positioning India firmly within the global esports landscape.

The move aligns with broader corporate trends as leading consumer and automobile brands explore esports sponsorships to connect with younger, digital-native audiences. Interestingly, Mahindra Electric Vehicles has also been active in this space, reflecting the growing mainstream appeal of competitive gaming.

According to IMARC Group, the global esports market was valued at USD 2.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 10.06 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 17.05%. The Asia-Pacific region leads the industry, accounting for over 30% of global market share. India, with 453 million gamers in 2023, is among the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets and is expected to cross 730 million gamers by 2028.