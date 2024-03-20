Gaurav Nabh and Deepak Kumar launch Thrive, a new-age creative capital collective

After building full-service digital agency Korra over the last five years, creative and marketing professionals Gaurav Nabh and Deepak Kumar now launch Thrive, a new-age creative capital. Through Thrive, both Nabh and Kumar aim to bring their expertise and experience to new-age and digitally native brands, support them with their brand story and infuse them with capital to accelerate their growth. While Nabh served as the founder and chief executive officer of Korra, Kumar, served as the agency’s chief creative officer.

Focused on partnering with early-stage direct-to-consumer brands, Thrive will guide them with their narrative, go-to-market strategy, ROI-based media and content. Thrive will support brands with creative and capital investment.

Having spent over two decades in marketing consulting and having worked closely with brands of all sizes, Nabh has led multiple brand launches in India during his roles at NIIT, Virgin Mobile & Telenor. He has served as the chief marketing officer at fast fashion brand Koovs and led a digital consulting business at GroupM. Kumar on the other hand has over 15 years of experience in building brands like Mamaearth, Uber, Taco Bell and Land Rover along with agencies like Ogilvy, Havas and Wunderman Dubai. His work has won him several metals at Cannes, New York Festival and ADFEST along the years.

Speaking on Thrive’s creative capital, Nabh, founder at Thrive said, “Having been a part of the industry for over 2 decades, we believe that the world has changed, and brands are being built in more guerilla ways than ever. Advertising today is no longer limited to a campaign and brands with a purpose coupled with strong brand narratives will have a better right to win. Thrive is founded with the idea to partner with founders, who are building for the audiences of today, a consumer who is far more aware, educated and conscious of their choices. We believe founders today need the right advice backed by experience, relevant brand narratives, razor-sharp creativity and creative capital to grow. Whether it is finding a brand’s purpose, helping scale business through new product introductions and launches or even disrupting with never-seen-before brand marketing and content, Thrive will change how new-age brands are built.”

“No brand is born to just survive but Thrive. We believe brands thrive when the brand partners directly collaborate with marketers and founders and own outcomes more than owning ideas. Having built a couple of unicorn brands, including India’s biggest IPO in 2023, we believe that our creative capital infusion will enable brands to find new ways of creating brand love. This begins with handpicking talent across industries and looking beyond traditional solutions. We are sure that the next generation of brands will be built on creative capital and Thrive is well positioned to support them on their journey.” added Kumar, co-founder, Thrive.

Thrive has partnered with brands in the sexual wellness, personal care, pet food, and fintech category. Thrive is already working with brands across Reckitt, Nestle India, DS Group, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group as they launch.