Mad Over Donuts appoints Gozoop Creative Digital as its brand partner for integrated marketing solutions

From packaging and product development to marketing strategies, Gozoop will provide in-depth, 360-degree solutions that encompass every touchpoint of the brand’s presence.

By  Storyboard18Jan 21, 2025 2:01 PM
As a part of the integrated mandate, Gozoop Creative Digital will execute strategic campaigns to enhance MOD’s brand love and visibility.

Gozoop Creative Digital, the creative vertical of Gozoop Group, has announced its latest mandate win with Mad Over Donuts (MOD).

As per the company, this partnership marks a strategic collaboration between Gozoop Group and MOD, where Gozoop goes beyond the role of a traditional creative agency. With an intimate understanding of MOD's brand ethos, Gozoop will be overseeing not just creative and marketing initiatives, but also guiding every aspect of MOD’s brand journey.

Tarak Bhattacharya, Executive Director and CEO at Mad Over Donuts, said, "This partnership is a strategic step towards achieving our business objectives of enhancing brand visibility, driving customer loyalty, and leveraging digital platforms to drive brand initiatives. Together, we aim to explore innovative avenues of interaction and further solidify MOD as a beloved brand in the dessert space."

From packaging and product development to marketing strategies, Gozoop will provide in-depth, 360-degree solutions that encompass every touchpoint of the brand’s presence. As a part of the integrated mandate, Gozoop Creative Digital will execute strategic campaigns to enhance MOD’s brand love and visibility. The agency will manage the brand’s presence through strategic content creation and community-building initiatives that will ensure MOD’s cohesive brand voice resonates consistently across all omnichannel platforms.

"Mad Over Donuts is a brand that deserves not only mindspace but also heartspace in every consumer’s heart. It’s a brand where we can really explore all dimensions of marketing and brand love. As equitable partners in their business and brand our mission is to make MOD one of India’s most loved QSR brand,” Rohan Bhansali, Executive Chairman, Co-founder, Gozoop Group, shared.


First Published on Jan 21, 2025 2:01 PM

