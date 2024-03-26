comScore            

      Mar 26, 2024
      Publicis Groupe's Digitas India has won the digital creative mandate of Deoleo India
      Digitas India will also help the brands to venture into new markets while reinforcing the allegiance of existing clientele and heightening awareness about olive oil consumption. (Representative Image: Mauro Gigli via Unsplash)

      Digitas India, a connected marketing agency within the Publicis Groupe, has announced that it has won the digital creative mandate of Deoleo India Pvt Ltd., a leader in olive oil with brands such as Figaro and Bertolli.

      This collaboration entrusts Digitas India with the creative and social media responsibilities for Deoleo's marquee products, including Figaro Olive Oil, Bertolli Olive Oil and Figaro baby range. The objective is to transform these brands through cutting-edge digital narratives and enhanced consumer engagement. Digitas India will also help the brands to venture into new markets while reinforcing the allegiance of existing clientele and heightening awareness about olive oil consumption.

      Sonia Khurana, chief operating officer (COO), Digitas India, said, “We are excited about our partnership with Deoleo. Building a brand on social media takes a deep understanding of the platforms, how the audiences interact with the content on these platforms and an appreciation of the brand & category. We hope to bring the best of all these to make Figaro and Bertolli a success on social media.”

      Deoleo, with its strong legacy in premium olive oil marketing and distribution, is looking forward to this partnership as a decisive move in its digital transformation journey.

      "Collaborating with Digitas India represents a significant step in our strategy to connect more deeply with our consumers leveraging social media," said Satarupa Majumdar, Marketing Director - India and Middle East, Deoleo. "Their creative ideas align entirely with our brand ethos, and we are confident that this partnership will help us tell our story in more convincing and significant ways to our audience."

      This partnership heralds the launch of a series of campaigns designed to showcase the distinct attributes of Deoleo's products.


      First Published on Mar 26, 2024

