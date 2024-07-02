Quotient Ventures elevates Adarsh Atal to Group Chief Creative Officer

Mumbai based Brand & Communications Solutioning Group, Quotient Ventures (Tilt Brand Solutions and Vector Brand Solutions) today announced the elevation of Adarsh Atal to the role of Group Chief Creative Officer. He was previously the Chief Creative Officer at Tilt Brand Solutions.

This development follows the resignation of T. Gangadhar, Shriram Iyer and Rajiv Chatterjee, who served notice till June 30th.

Atal has been with Tilt almost since its launch and was responsible for some of Tilt’s best work across Dream11, Myntra, Livspace, Licious, Ultratech, Instagram, Swiggy, PhonePe, Blinkit, Shopsy, Kohler, Groww and many more.

With this, Atal now joins Joseph George, Group Chairman & CEO, Hari Krishnan, Group Chief Business Officer, Michelle Suradkar, Group Chief Operating Officer and Gulshan Singh, Group Chief Strategy Officer in the Group’s new Management Team.

Speaking about the developments, Joseph (Joe) George, Group Chairman & CEO, Quotient Ventures, said, “This is a pivotal moment for us as we embark on the 2nd leg of our Group’s journey. And Atal’s entry into the Management Team could not have been timelier. The ability, energy and drive of this new management team makes us extremely well placed to build on what we have achieved in our 1st leg. And our continued commitment to keep the interest of our clients’ brands and businesses above all else will ensure that we will undistractedly and singularly be driven to consistently deliver strategic, creative and operational excellence in everything we do.”