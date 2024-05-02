Sociowash secures the creative mandate for inDrive

Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has secured the creative digital mandate for inDrive India, a global mobility and urban services platform operational in 48 countries. The strategic partnership aims to boost brand visibility and growth in the Indian market by leveraging digital platforms. The mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch and will be overseen from Sociowash’s Delhi office.

Sociowash will utilize its cutting-edge creative prowess and strategic innovation to enhance inDrive’s visibility in the Indian market to unprecedented levels. The focus will be on amplifying the values of fairness and transparency in cab fares, seamlessly aligning with inDrive’s brand ethos, stated the agency.

Speaking on the association, Sociowash co-founder, Pranav Agarwal, said, “At Sociowash, we believe in the power of creativity and innovation to drive meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With this partnership, we are excited to leverage our expertise to elevate inDrive’s presence in the Indian market, emphasizing values of fairness, and transparency, and disrupting the monopoly of other players. Together, we aim to create impactful campaigns that not only enhance brand visibility but also foster lasting relationships with customers.

Commenting on the association, Avik Karmakar, senior GTM Manager, inDrive South Asia said, “According to a study conducted by the sensor power data, inDrive is the second-largest ridesharing app in the world by downloads, which demonstrates that the market is receptive to newer and more convenient options. That’s where we come in. Within the dynamic landscape of the Indian market, our dedication to transparency and reliability remains unwavering. Through the utilization of Sociowash’s expertise and insights, we are positioned to navigate the competitive space with agility and resilience. We are confident that our combined efforts will yield results that bolster our brand’s presence and resonance in the Indian market.”