Span Communications wins 'Digital Agency of the Year' at Star of the Industry Awards

At the recent Star of the Industry Awards, Span Communications was awarded the "Digital Agency of the Year”.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, Naresh Kheterpal, the CEO of Span Communications, was awarded "Transformational CEO of the Year.”

Under the leadership of Naresh Kheterpal, Span Communications has developed a cutting-edge digital proprietary tool that revolutionizes advertising strategies. The innovative use of this proprietary tool has set Span Communications apart as a leader in the digital landscape, contributing significantly to its recognition as the Digital Agency of the Year.

In addition to its groundbreaking digital solutions, Span Communications has an established in-house content production unit. This strategic initiative allows the agency to create compelling and engaging video content. The agency's ability to produce high-quality content in-house has further solidified its position as a frontrunner in the industry, earning accolades.

With particular focus on regional content—an area increasingly gaining prominence among OTT platforms, Span has also expanded its presence in the content production arena.