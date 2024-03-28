WPP's AKQA and Grey to merge in five markets

As part of an efficiency drive, advertising holding company WPP plans to merge AKQA and Grey in five markets. In Australia, Italy, Belgium, and the United Arab Emirates, AKQA will be the leader and Grey will lead the brand in China.

The two agencies share clients such as Volvo and The Coca Cola Company. Since the end of 2020, Grey has been a part of AKQA for financial reporting purposes.

In Australia, AKQA will be the sole brand and Grey brand, which has operated as WhiteGrey will be dropped, stated a media report. In UAE, AKQA will once again be the sole brand and Grey Dubai will be dropped.

Famous Grey will rebrand to AKQA Brussels in Belgium. In Italy, AKQA and Grey will merge under AKQA’s leadership. However, both brands will continue to operate for clients, which include Unicredit – a recent joint win. In China, AKQA and Grey will merge in Shanghai under Grey’s leadership. But both brands will continue to operate and serve clients such as L’Oreal and Nike, highlighted the report.