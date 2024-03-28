comScore            

      Agency News

      WPP's AKQA and Grey to merge in five markets

      In Australia, Italy, Belgium, and the United Arab Emirates, AKQA will be the leader and Grey will lead the brand in China.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 28, 2024 4:18 PM
      WPP's AKQA and Grey to merge in five markets
      In Australia, AKQA will be the sole brand and Grey brand, which has operated as WhiteGrey will be dropped, stated a media report. In UAE, AKQA will once again be the sole brand and Grey Dubai will be dropped. (Image source: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      As part of an efficiency drive, advertising holding company WPP plans to merge AKQA and Grey in five markets. In Australia, Italy, Belgium, and the United Arab Emirates, AKQA will be the leader and Grey will lead the brand in China.

      The two agencies share clients such as Volvo and The Coca Cola Company. Since the end of 2020, Grey has been a part of AKQA for financial reporting purposes.

      In Australia, AKQA will be the sole brand and Grey brand, which has operated as WhiteGrey will be dropped, stated a media report. In UAE, AKQA will once again be the sole brand and Grey Dubai will be dropped.

      Famous Grey will rebrand to AKQA Brussels in Belgium. In Italy, AKQA and Grey will merge under AKQA’s leadership. However, both brands will continue to operate for clients, which include Unicredit – a recent joint win. In China, AKQA and Grey will merge in Shanghai under Grey’s leadership. But both brands will continue to operate and serve clients such as L’Oreal and Nike, highlighted the report.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 28, 2024 4:18 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Agency News

      Span Communications wins 'Digital Agency of the Year' at Star of the Industry Awards

      Span Communications wins 'Digital Agency of the Year' at Star of the Industry Awards

      Agency News

      EXCLUSIVE: Varahe Analytics, the agency behind BJP’s ‘Dulha Kaun Hai' viral film

      EXCLUSIVE: Varahe Analytics, the agency behind BJP’s ‘Dulha Kaun Hai' viral film

      Agency News

      Oppo India gives its media mandate to PHD India

      Oppo India gives its media mandate to PHD India

      Agency News

      Storyboard18 Insider: Ad agencies feeling the pinch of politics?

      Storyboard18 Insider: Ad agencies feeling the pinch of politics?

      Agency News

      Publicis Groupe's Digitas India has won the digital creative mandate of Deoleo India

      Publicis Groupe's Digitas India has won the digital creative mandate of Deoleo India

      Agency News

      Sintex's media account on pitch: Exclusive

      Sintex's media account on pitch: Exclusive

      Agency News

      IPL is a chance to showcase media creativity and not just media buying: Wavemaker leadership

      IPL is a chance to showcase media creativity and not just media buying: Wavemaker leadership