Yahoo sells TechCrunch to Regent Media investment firm

Last week week, Regent acquired Foundry, which houses a slew of online tech publications, such as PCWorld, Macworld, and TechAdvisor

By  Storyboard18Mar 24, 2025 11:42 AM
Yahoo offloads TechCrunch to Regent

Web service provider Yahoo sold the tech-journalism website TechCrunch to Regent, a media investment firm.

The financial deal terms were not disclosed.

Last week week, Regent acquired Foundry, which houses a slew of online tech publications, such as PCWorld, Macworld, and TechAdvisor.

In a statement, Regent said it is "thrilled to expand its reach as it provides breaking technology news, opinions, and analysis on tech companies worldwide to our audience."

TechCrunch was founded in 2005 by Michael Arrington and Keith Teare. It was part of Verizon Communications' media portfolio before being acquired by Apollo Global Management in 2021 for $5 billion and was later rebranded under the Yahoo name.

Yahoo on the sale of TechCrunch said that its focus is on high-traffic consumer platforms such as Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, and Yahoo News. The search engine website said it will continue collaborating with Regent and TechCrunch for a long-term partnership focused on audience expansion and content innovation.

"We believe this next chapter under Regent can help maintain TechCrunch's influence and support its continued growth," Yahoo said.


First Published on Mar 24, 2025 11:42 AM

