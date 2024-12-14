A good leader gives room for innovation and lateral thinking: Mitali Maheshwari, TATA Starbucks

For Mitali Maheshwari, Head of Product and Marketing, TATA Starbucks, the definition of a good leader stems from understanding people, respecting their individuality, giving them opportunities to learn, keeping room for innovation and lateral thinking, fostering collaboration, bringing the team closer to looking at the larger picture, and leading by example.

In a conversation with Storyboard18, Maheshwari said, “They (good leaders) inspire creativity and encourage ownership. At Starbucks, we aim to reflect the company’s core values and build on our Third Place Experience within the team as well as to our customers. As a leader, leading with empathy and resilience helps me drive to achieve my best and motivates others to do the same.

Edited Excerpts

If you can list five of your favourite quotes on marketing and leadership?

1. The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do: Steve Jobs, CEO of Apple.

2. You have to be authentic; you have to be true, and you have to believe in your heart that this is going to work: Howard Schultz, Former CEO, Starbucks.

3. I believe in giving more than 100 percent on the field, and I don't really worry about the result if there's great commitment on the field. That's victory for me: Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

4. A brand is no longer what we tell the customer it is – It is what the consumers tell each other it is: Scott Cook.

5. The distance between number one and number two is always a constant. If you want to improve the organization, you have to improve yourself and the organization gets pulled up with you. That is a big lesson: Indra Nooyi, Chairperson and CEO, PepsiCo.

In your free time, what kind of marketing-related content do you consume

In my free time, I enjoy exploring marketing-related content on platforms like Marketing Minds, Social Media Dissect and more. Exploring such content not only keeps me updated with the latest in the field but also inspires fresh perspectives and fuels my passion for sharpening my expertise in marketing. It’s a balance of staying informed and staying curious.

What were the last five videos you viewed on any social platform

I’ve always been drawn to videos that strike an emotional chord or inspire through storytelling. The last few videos I watched included Rafael Nadal’s emotional farewell to his incredible tennis journey, and the rise of Diljit Dosanjh, celebrating his global success as one of the biggest Punjabi artists in our country.

I’ve also been diving into content on coffee roasting and brewing innovations, both from brands and user- generated sources. Additionally, Instagram feeds me with content that aligns with my love for food, especially showcasing unique dining experiences from experiential restaurants and bakeries.

Who are your favourite creators and what draws you to them

I’m captivated by creators who master storytelling, creativity, and authenticity across diverse interests.

Dancers like Shakti Mohan and Terence Lewis inspire me with their raw passion and artistry.

Similarly, creators championing women in leadership by sharing stories of breaking barriers resonate deeply with me. Influencers like Ananya Birla, Shreya Krishnan, and Vani Kola embody this spirit. For those lighter, relatable moments, I find joy in the work of comedy creators like Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh, for their witty, refreshing take on life.

Influencers like Shivesh Bhatia and Kamiya Jani captivate me with their travel stories, as they are always accompanied by their signature cup of coffee.

What is your sport/fitness/wellbeing routine

My fitness routine is a mix of strength and cardio to keep it balanced and enjoyable. I exercise four to five times a week and focus on strength training during weekdays to build resilience and endurance. On weekends, I switch it up with spinning or a dance routine to keep it fun and dynamic. It’s a routine that keeps me energised and motivated while making wellness a priority.

How does your routine weekend go? What does your favourite kind of weekend look like?

On routine weekends, I spend time with family, catch up with friends, visit cafes, and dive into activities like music, reading, and dance/spinning workshops. On the other hand, my ideal weekend is a quick escape from Mumbai - enjoying good coffee, wine, and clear skies in a peaceful spot.

What have you been watching on weekends

I love catching up on some of the most iconic films and TV shows like The Godfather, Friends, and The Office. These classics never fail to entertain and inspire me. At the same time, I like to stay updated with new and upcoming movies as well.

What are you reading? Any recommendations

I recently finished Ikigai, which explores the Japanese concept of finding purpose in life, and it is an insightful read. Another book I enjoyed reading was Emotional Intelligence for Leaders, which offers valuable lessons on leadership and self-awareness.

Any work or life hack you swear by + What's your advice to avoid personal and professional burnout

To avoid burnout, I focus on maintaining a balance that includes personal growth and professional development. Taking guilt-free breaks, whether it’s visiting cafes and restaurants, travelling, meeting people or pursuing hobbies helps recharge my energy and sparks new insights. These moments of downtime feed back into my creativity and productivity.

A piece of professional wisdom you would like to share with next-Gen marketers

My advice to next-gen marketers is threefold:

1. First, don’t be afraid to take risks. While safer strategies may guarantee certain results, stepping out of your comfort zone and trying something different is what will truly set you apart as a marketer.

2. Second, focus on attention to detail. In our fast-paced world, it’s easy to rush to solutions, but thorough research and a deep understanding of the problem are critical to creating impactful strategies.

3. Lastly, always keep in sight what builds great brands. While data and performance metrics are crucial factors, remember that brand loyalty comes from emotional connections and the art of brand building. Trust your gut—it’s often as valuable as the numbers.

What’s the best advice you’ve got or heard on life

The best advice I’ve heard is to step out of your comfort zone and explore the unknown, even when it feels uncomfortable. A quote by Friedrich Nietzsche that says, “Those who can’t hear the music think the dancer is mad,” reminds me that we all have our own rhythm. Don’t be afraid to dance to the music and leave the safe space behind. Doing so opens up new opportunities and helps you unlock your true potential. It’s about taking that leap, and trusting yourself on a consistent basis will eventually lead to growth.

