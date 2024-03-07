ACKO General Insurance appoints Animesh Das as CEO; elevates Sanjeev Srinivasan to Board role

ACKO has announced that Sanjeev Srinivasan will now be elevated to a Board role. Under Sanjeev’s leadership, the company witnessed rapid growth, with Gross Written Premium (GWP) doubling in the last two years and the company successfully launched its Health, Life and Travel Insurance portfolios.

Animesh Das will succeed him as the Chief Executive Officer of ACKO General Insurance Company, subject to regulatory approval. Das brings over a decade of experience in the insurance sector and has been instrumental in building ACKO as one of the core team members that started ACKO and recently as the Chief Underwriting Officer.

Speaking about the strategic move, Varun Dua, CEO, ACKO Technologies, the parent company of ACKO General Insurance, said, “Sanjeev’s wealth of experience contributed to a lot of firsts for ACKO and has helped in rapidly building and scaling the company. I’m confident that in his Board role, he will continue mentoring the team and help us march toward our collective vision and goal.”

Talking further about the appointment of Animesh, Varun said, “Animesh has been a catalyst in the overall ACKO’s growth story. Animesh has helped in driving the Auto Insurance business towards the path of profitability, and we are certain that under his leadership, ACKO General Insurance will continue to sustain its growth momentum. These leadership changes reflect our commitment of fostering a culture of growth, excellence and longevity within its internal teams.”

Sanjeev Srinivasan says, “As ACKO continues its remarkable growth journey, I am committed to leveraging my experience in guiding and nurturing the team at ACKO, ensuring it reaches even greater heights. Our collective efforts will result in success, innovation, and excellence in the evolving landscape of insurance.”