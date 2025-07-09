Volkswagen India ropes in Jasprit Bumrah for Golf GTI campaign

Volkswagen India has announced cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as the face of its latest campaign for Golf GTI. The collaboration marks a brand move that aligns the precision and performance of the German-engineered hatchback with the reliability and control associated with Bumrah.

The company described the association as a “creative alignment,” underscoring shared values of accuracy, consistency and dependability. The Golf GTI, known globally for its sharp handling and performance-driven DNA, has made its entry into the Indian market.

Volkswagen says the campaign aims to offer customers not just a car, but a legacy of progressive engineering. By associating with Bumrah, the brand seeks to reinforce its focus on “Progressive Performance”, a positioning that celebrates both technical excellence and an engaging driving experience.

Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “This collaboration goes beyond performance; it’s a statement of intent that aligns with our motorsport DNA. We have crafted a narrative that is rooted in substance, one that reflects character, builds trust, and resonates deeply with our audience. We are excited to join hands with Jasprit Bumrah, a cricketing legend who has redefined fast-paced, precision bowling. The power-packed duo of Jasprit and the Golf GTI will certainly enthral our customers.”

Commenting on the occasion, Jasprit Bumrah, said, “I’ve always believed that true performance doesn’t need to be loud - it just needs to be consistent. Partnering with Volkswagen and the Golf GTI felt like a natural fit. It’s a brand I long admired for its precision and presence, and I’m proud to be associated with something that stands for performance par excellence.”

Bumrah’s journey, defined by discipline, consistency and quiet leadership, echoes the ethos of the Golf GTI. This collaboration is expected to improve likeability, amplify desirability of Volkswagen in India.

Read More: BMW Group ANZ names Vikram Pawah as CEO