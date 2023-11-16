Adani Sportsline announces Sanjay Adesara as new chief business officer

Prior to this, Adesara has been one of the driving forces as the founding chief executive for Adani's various sports activities, leading leagues including the Pro Kabaddi League among others. He has also been one of the pillars for Adani Wilmar Limited, which he joined in 2008, and since has demonstrated an ability to ensure significant progress.

“At Adani Sportsline, the vision is to help India grow into an all-round sporting powerhouse. From cricket to indigenous sports, we want to sow the seeds of progress. The Indian sporting ecosystem has plenty of talent, and it is not just about identifying the potential of an athlete, but also providing them with the essentials so that they can hurdle over any obstacles in their journey. We know sport has the power to bring people together, and we would like nothing more than a united nation cheering on for their sporting stars. I look forward to be part of some exceptional impact-oriented work ahead of us at Adani Sportsline,” said Sanjay Adesara on his new role.