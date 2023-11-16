comScore

Adani Sportsline announces Sanjay Adesara as new chief business officer

Adesara's strategic approach for Adani Sportline will include the development of an effective approach for brand strategy, brand activation, and cross-functional team management.

Sanjay Adesara has a proven track record in launching new products, revamping brands, and developing brand architectures that align with long-term business objectives.

Sanjay Adesara has been announced as the new Chief Business Officer (CBO), of Adani Sportline. A veteran in the brand-building space with over a decade and a half of experience with Adani Wilmar, Sanjay will now add his expertise to the growth story of Adani groups sports business.

Prior to this, Adesara has been one of the driving forces as the founding chief executive for Adani's various sports activities, leading leagues including the Pro Kabaddi League among others. He has also been one of the pillars for Adani Wilmar Limited, which he joined in 2008, and since has demonstrated an ability to ensure significant progress.

Adesara's strategic approach for Adani Sportline will include the development of an effective approach for brand strategy, brand activation, and cross-functional team management. He has a proven track record in launching new products, revamping brands, and developing brand architectures that align with long-term business objectives.

“At Adani Sportsline, the vision is to help India grow into an all-round sporting powerhouse. From cricket to indigenous sports, we want to sow the seeds of progress. The Indian sporting ecosystem has plenty of talent, and it is not just about identifying the potential of an athlete, but also providing them with the essentials so that they can hurdle over any obstacles in their journey. We know sport has the power to bring people together, and we would like nothing more than a united nation cheering on for their sporting stars. I look forward to be part of some exceptional impact-oriented work ahead of us at Adani Sportsline,” said Sanjay Adesara on his new role.


First Published on Nov 16, 2023

