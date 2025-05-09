            
Wipro appoints Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of its GCC Practice

In his new role, Sandeep Dhar will spearhead Wipro's consulting-led and AI-powered GCC strategy, designed to help global enterprises establish and scale as future-ready transformation and innovation hubs.

By  Storyboard18May 9, 2025 5:48 PM
Sandeep Dhar will report to Sanjeev Jain, Wipro’s chief operating officer.

Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company announced the appointment of Sandeep Dhar as global head of its Global Capability Center (GCC) practice.

Dhar brings over 30 years of experience in the GCC ecosystem and consulting, having been instrumental in setting up and scaling some of the well-known GCCs in his career. As managing director, he led the transformation of Tesco and Goldman Sachs Consumer Bank GCCs into strategic centres of innovation and growth.

In his new role, Dhar will spearhead Wipro's consulting-led and AI-powered GCC strategy, designed to help global enterprises establish and scale as future-ready transformation and innovation hubs. Dhar will report to Sanjeev Jain, Wipro’s chief operating officer.

“Wipro has been a trusted partner to GCCs for over two decades,” said Jain. “We are delighted to welcome Sandeep to our team. His vast experience in leading and transforming GCCs, combined with Wipro's robust capabilities and comprehensive suite of services for GCCs, will enable us to deliver superior business value to clients.”

Dhar said, “As GCCs evolve to meet the dynamic business needs, enterprises require a trusted partner with the strategic vision to transform them into innovation hubs that drive impact. Wipro is ideally positioned to be the strategic partner of choice for GCCs, offering services that align with their objectives to establish, scale, transform or exit. I look forward to enhancing our focus and execution in this space.”


First Published on May 9, 2025 5:48 PM

