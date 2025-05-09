            
Flipkart's former CTO Peeyush Ranjan joins Meraki Labs as Partner

Peeyush Ranjan has worked across Flipkart, Airbnb and Google.

By  Storyboard18May 9, 2025 9:13 AM
His responsibilities would include expanding Meraki’s presence in Silicon Valley as it sharpened its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), as per reports.

Peeyush Ranjan, who led Flipkart as the chief technology officer, has joined Meraki Labs, Myntra's co-founder Mukesh Bansal's startup incubator, as partner. His responsibilities would include expanding Meraki’s presence in Silicon Valley as it sharpened its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), as per reports. Further, he would work closely with entrepreneurs at the incubator to shape the strategies of their tech and product.

Ranjan began his career as a software developer and HP and then joined Microsoft as a software developer. Then, he held the position of Infospace Inc as product unit manager and Hewlett Packard Enterprise as engineering manager. He was also the vice president - engineering at Airbnb and the general manager and vice president of Google.


First Published on May 9, 2025 9:02 AM

