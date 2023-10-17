Aditya Kanthy to lead Omnicom Advertising Services in India

Aditya Kanthy is the CEO of the newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services group in India. Kanthy, the current CEO of DDB Mudra Group, will oversee the creative agency group. The respective creative agencies within the group – DDB, BBDO and TBWA – will maintain their current branding in the Indian market.

Omnicom Advertising Services will capitalize on the top talent housed within its leading networks and work in partnership with other Omnicom agencies, such as Omnicom Media Group, to further strengthen Omnicom’s comprehensive offering in India. Omnicom recently announced the creation of large global capability centers with four campuses out of Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Gurgaon.

“This year India will become the most populous nation on the planet. It is an important growth engine for Omnicom. By centralizing the leadership of three creative powerhouses under Aditya, we will continue to build on our agencies’ strong foundations to deliver a wider breadth of capability and scale for our clients,” says John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. “Aditya brings deep experience to the newly created Omnicom Advertising Services, and our India operations is primed to thrive under his leadership.”

Kanthy began his career in Mudra in 2003 as a strategic planner, taking on various responsibilities over the years.