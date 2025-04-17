Ahead of IPO, Flipkart discontinues work-from-home policy, mandates 5-day office attendance

E-commerce giant Flipkart has made work from the office mandatory for all its employees. With this, the company has ended the work-from-home policy, rolled out during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

According to the company's spokesperson, Flipkart gradually rolled back the work from home policy in phases.

The company said, "We have been pursuing the gradual return of its employees to the office for the past year".

Initially, the company asked the senior-level executives to work from the office regularly. However, as per the Moneycontrol report, the rule is now mandatory for all employees, across functions and roles.

However, all employees would be given a certain number of days when they are able to avail of work from home.

Flipkart spokesperson said, "By returning to office, we aim to foster a strong sense of community for new hires and existing employees; and a shared focus on our common goals".

In September last year, Flipkart's rival Amazon also ended its work-from-home policy and asked its employees to return to the Bengaluru office.

Similarly, Meesho's employees have been working from the office five days a week for more than a year now.

The announcement by Flipkart has come at a time when the company is gearing up to make a debut in the Indian stock market. According to media reports, Flipkart is expected to launch the Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the fiscal year 2026.