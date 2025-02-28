'AI is fuelling innovation, accelerating knowledge, and creating new opportunities': Google India MD Roma Datta Chobey

At the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) Conference 2025, Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director of Google India, delivered a keynote speech, shedding light on the pivotal role AI is playing in revolutionizing industries across the globe.

In her address, Chobey emphasized how businesses are leveraging this transformative technology to become future-ready and reshape their operations.

"AI is fuelling innovation, accelerating knowledge, and creating new opportunities that are reshaping industries and driving global economic growth," said Chobey.

She highlighted three key capabilities of AI that will drive business success in 2025 and beyond: multimodality, intuitive information discovery, and multi-agent systems.

Chobey emphasized the importance of multimodal AI, which combines text, images, and sound to provide richer and more accurate insights.

She noted how this capability can transform customer interactions by offering a more intuitive, personalized experience. From a marketing perspective, multimodal AI not only accelerates campaign creation but also ensures that campaigns are smarter, more cohesive, and deeply personalized, creating a significant competitive edge for businesses.

Another game-changing capability highlighted by Chobey is AI's ability to reshape how users access information. Moving beyond traditional text-based search, AI now allows users to engage with images, audio, video, and even conversations.

Chobey pointed out that over 10% of searches from younger users now begin with #CircletoSearch, leading brands to rethink their engagement strategies and cater to richer queries and intent signals.

The third key area Chobey discussed was the evolution of multi-agent systems, which manage complex workflows and are pushing businesses beyond chatbot-based interactions. These systems, which include data, customer, creative, and code agents, are enabling companies to reduce costs, enhance productivity, and provide better customer service.