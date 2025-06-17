            
Reddit launches AI tools to help brands tap into real-time community sentiment

Publicis Groupe is among the first agencies to pilot Reddit Insights, with broader rollout to more partners planned for July, according to Reddit COO Jen Wong.

By  Storyboard18Jun 17, 2025 11:36 AM
Reddit has unveiled two AI-powered features designed to help advertisers make smarter, more responsive campaign decisions — by tapping directly into the pulse of its famously active communities.

The first, “Reddit Insights powered by Community Intelligence”, uses generative AI to surface real-time trends and discussions from across the platform’s vast user base. Advertisers can use this to spot emerging topics, refine creative strategies, and test messaging that aligns with what users are actively talking about.

The second feature, “Conversation Summary Add-ons”, brings the voice of the Reddit community into the ad experience by letting brands highlight positive user comments directly below promoted posts. The goal is to boost authenticity and engagement by integrating actual sentiment into the promotion itself.

The updates reflect Reddit’s broader strategy to woo advertisers seeking flexible, high-performance tools in an uncertain economy. Rivals like Pinterest and Snap are also ramping up AI efforts, but Reddit’s approach focuses on the unique value of its discussion-based platform.

The push comes as major holding companies like WPP Media lower their global ad growth forecasts — down to 6% from an earlier 7.7% — citing geopolitical and economic headwinds. As brands demand faster insights and more adaptable contracts, AI is becoming the backbone of next-gen ad planning.

Though Reddit recently projected stronger-than-expected Q2 revenues, CEO Steve Huffman noted that declining traffic from Google search remains a short-term concern. The platform has responded by investing not just in advertising tools, but also in moderation and analytics enhancements to better support both users and brands.

With these AI rollouts, Reddit is doubling down on what sets it apart: community-led conversations that can inform campaigns in real time — and now, power them too.


