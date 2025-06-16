Air India CEO faces plagiarism claims over post-crash statement

As the nation grieves the horrific loss of 270 lives in the Air India flight AI-171 crash, fresh controversy has emerged - this time surrounding the airline's top leadership.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, is facing public scrutiny over his response to the tragedy, with accusations that his video statement was lifted almost verbatim from a speech made by American Airlines CEO Robert Isom earlier this year, as per media reports.

Wilson's video, released in the aftermath of the crash in Ahmedabad last Thursday, was somber in tone and appeared heartfelt. However, several social media users and aviation bloggers quickly pointed out striking similarities with Isom's address from January 30, 2025. The statement followed a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter near Washington D.C., which claimed 67 lives.

Phrases such as "This is a difficult day for all of us... Our efforts are now focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families, and loves ones" were flagged as being identical in both speeches. Social media users have described the move as tone-deaf and lacking originality, with one post reading: "Not ideal to see a copied message after such a tragic event."

While Isom's remarks were previously applauded for their emotional gravity, Wilson's use of similar language in a vastly different context has been perceived as insensitive.

The fallout comes as India is still processing the magnitude of the AI-171 plane crash - the country's worst aviation accident in recent memory. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London Gatwick, crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 270 people, including 12 crew members.

Tragically, many of the deceased were not onboard the aircraft but were students, staff, and residents in the Meghaninagar locality, where the plane struck the BJ Medical College campus.

Air India and its parent company Tata Group have pledged financial assistance amounting to Rs 1.25 crore for the victims' families - Rs 1 crore from Tata Sons and an interim Rs 25 lakh from Air India itself.