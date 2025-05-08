Ajoy Chawla named next MD of Titan Company Ltd; to succeed C. K. Venkataraman

The Board of Directors of Titan Company Limited, at its meeting held today, approved the succession plan for the Managing Director of the Company. C. K. Venkataraman (Venkat), the current Managing Director, will retire from the services of the Company on 31 st December 2025 on attaining the age of superannuation as per the Tata Group's retirement policy. He had joined Titan in the year 1990 and became the Managing Director on 1st October 2019.

Ajoy Chawla (Ajoy), currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company's Jewellery Division, will succeed Venkat as the Managing Director with effect from 1 January 2026.

Chawla graduated as a Mechanical Engineer from VJTI Mumbai and then did his PGDM from UM-Calcutta. He became part of the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1990 and initially joined the finance department of Titan in 1991. Over the next two decades, he was in the Watches Division, and played several roles spanning Commercial, Sales, Retailing, Supply chain, SAP implementation, leading accessories and licensed brands as SBU Head and then heading the Titan SBU for Domestic and International. Between 2013 and 20 I 9, A joy was the Chief Strategy Officer of Titan as well as heading Business Incubation, scaling the Fragrances business and establishing the Taneira business.

In October 2019, Chawla became the CEO of Titan's Jewellery Division. Under his leadership, the Jewellery Division has grown 2.5X in sales and profits and reinforced its market and thought leadership. The formal process to induct Ajoy on the Board of the Company and his appointment as Managing Director of Titan will be completed in due course and the same is subject to the shareholders' approval.