Disney taps Tony Zameczkowski to oversee streaming across Asia-Pacific

ADVERTISEMENT
Tony Zameczkowski, who led Netflix as vice president, has joined The Walt Disney Company as senior vice president and general manager, D2C (Disney+), APAC.
In a note, he shared, "Thrilled to join The Walt Disney Company to lead our streaming business across APAC. I’ve long admired Disney’s storytelling magic and look forward to working with such a talented team to build on the success of Disney+ and take it to new heights with audiences across our dynamic region."
Zameczkowski began his career at Warner Bros International Television, and then joined YouTube where he was elevated to regional director, YouTube Music, APAC. Here, he established and cultivated the YouTube Music business in the APAC region. He identified, structured, and negotiated partnerships and managed the ongoing relationship with labels, publishers, artists, festivals, concert promoters, and collection societies.
He served as a member of both the Global Content Leadership Team and the YouTube APAC Leadership Team. Then, Victorious appointed him as the vice president and managing director, international.