India, China to resume direct flights, and boost trade as border talks progress

India and China on Tuesday announced a series of measures aimed at rebuilding ties strained by the 2020 border clash in Ladakh, including the resumption of direct flights, steps to boost trade and investment flows, and renewed talks on their long-standing boundary dispute, according to a Reuters report.
The decisions came at the conclusion of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to New Delhi, where he held the 24th round of border talks with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
According to the Indian foreign ministry, both sides agreed to resume direct passenger flights - suspended since CVOID-19 pandemic - and to reopen border trade at three designated points. The measures also include easing visa processes to facilitate greater people-to=people and business exchanges, the report added.
While no specific date was given for the restart of flights, the announcement signals a cautious but significant step forward in bilateral engagement.
The Asian neighbours have been seeking to stabilise ties against the backdrop of shifting global dynamics and uncertainty around U.S. foreign policy during Donald Trump's presidency.
Border management was a central focus of discussions. Both governments said they would establish a working group to coordinate on boundary issues, including troop pullbacks from flashpoints along their contested Himalayan frontier. The Chinese foreign ministry noted that the mechanism would extend to talks on the eastern and middle sections of the border, with another round of negotiations on the western sector to be scheduled soon.
Beijing confirmed that both sides will hold their next major dialogue in China in 2026, the report added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met Wang Yi during his visit, stressed the importance of the renewed momentum. “Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity,” he posted on X.
Modi is also set to travel to China at the end of this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit - his first visit to the country in more than seven years.