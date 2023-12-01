Amazon India begins its top level restructuring process: Report

E-commerce major Amazon has begun the process of top-level restructuring of the management based in India, which is under the leadership of Manish Tiwary, vice president and country head, reported The Economic Times.

These changes are being initiated at a time when Noor Patel, one of the senior executives at Amazon India who heads category management is shifting her base to the US.

Patel’s responsibilities will be split between Nishant Sardana and Ranjit Babu. There was an internal communication sent by Tiwary to various brands, mentioning that Sardana will manage PC, audio, camera and large appliances business, and Babu will look into wireless and home entertainment business, stated The Economic Times report.