Amazon India begins its top level restructuring process: Report

These changes are being initiated at a time when Noor Patel, one of the senior executives at Amazon India who heads category management is shifting her base to the US.

By  Storyboard18Dec 1, 2023 11:50 AM
This change is the first in a decade of its existence in India. (Representative Image: Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)

E-commerce major Amazon has begun the process of top-level restructuring of the management based in India, which is under the leadership of Manish Tiwary, vice president and country head, reported The Economic Times.

Patel’s responsibilities will be split between Nishant Sardana and Ranjit Babu. There was an internal communication sent by Tiwary to various brands, mentioning that Sardana will manage PC, audio, camera and large appliances business, and Babu will look into wireless and home entertainment business, stated The Economic Times report.

This change is the first in a decade of its existence in India. They come at a time when the chief executive officer Andy Jassy’s focus is on AWS (Amazon Web Services) across the globe in terms of new investments as against the core e-commerce business.


