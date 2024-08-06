            
      Amazon India's country manager Manish Tiwary quits

      Manish Tiwary joined Amazon India in 2016 post a long stint with Unilever.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 6, 2024 8:48 PM
      Manish Tiwary, who is vice president and country manager, India Consumer Business at Amazon India, has quit the ecommerce major. Tiwary has decided to take up a new role at another company, as per reports.

      Tiwary led the consumer business for Amazon in India including seller services and is focused on transforming the way India buys and sells. He joined Amazon India in 2016 post a long stint with Unilever. Tiwary has close to 20 years of experience with Unilever in various sales, marketing, and general management roles. He was part of the Unilever (India) Board with specific responsibility for Sales for South Asia. His last role was as the Managing Director for Unilever (Gulf) managing a cluster of 34 countries in North Africa and Middle East operating from Dubai.

      Tiwary holds a Management degree from Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore) and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer science from BITS. More articles by this author

      He will continue with Amazon until October to help ensure a smooth transition.


