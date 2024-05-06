Anurag Gupta joins The Womb as chief executive officer

The Womb has brought on board Anurag Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer. He’s assumed responsibilities as of Thursday, the 2nd of May.

Navin Talreja and Kawal Shoor said, “Our current offering of cutting-edge strategy and bold, unignorable creative work has fired up growth for our clients. Admittedly, The Womb has been very focused on creating top-of- the-funnel solutions. The opportunity of unleashing big strategic and creative ideas on data- dependent mid funnel and bottom funnel work has only grown with time. Not too many agencies know how to do that. And clients need that in an increasingly fragmented world. In Anurag we found someone who’s classically trained, but spent the last few years building a data and tech company of a thousand people, spread across 10 countries. He’s led cross- functional teams, here in India, and in Asia. He's maverick and method – in equal doses. And we’ve known the energetic bandit in him for long.”

“And, to pre-empt obvious, related questions, we want to clarify that we both are going nowhere. The Womb is our second home...sometimes our first, even. Our involvement on clients’ businesses and brands will remain as committed. Anurag’s coming on board actually fortifies our client proposition even more. As always though, we would let the clients do our talking once they’ve experienced the collective power of this move.

In fact, we’ve added even more leadership muscle to Anurag. In the coming days, we’ll announce more additions and structure to the leadership team from among the crouching tigers and hidden dragons within the company to get The Womb ready for 2.0”