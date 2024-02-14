Apple's longest-serving designer leaving the company

Bart Andre, who joined Apple in 1992 alongside Ive and who is also known as one of the biggest holders of Apple patents, is retiring, according to reports. Andre was one of the last remaining designers from the Jony Ive era and helped create the aesthetic for Apple products released over the past three decades — even prior to Steve Jobs returning to the helm in the late 1990s, Bloomberg reports.

The designer was known as one of Ive’s top lieutenants and helped run the team after former chief Evans Hankey, Ive’s successor, departed last year.

The departure is the latest in recent months for the group. Bloomberg stated: Ive’s core design team was made up of about two dozen people for well over a decade. Around the time Ive left in 2019, an exodus began. Nearly all of the senior designers who reported directly to Ive have now left. Many of them joined LoveFrom, a design firm founded by Ive that worked with Apple until two years ago.

Apple in India

The India business of Apple Inc reported the highest December-quarter topline with a robust double-digit growth, riding on increased iPhone sales and higher enterprise adoption of its products.

“Emerging markets have been a very key area of strength for us. You know, if you look at it, India grew in revenue terms, strong double digits in the December quarter and hit a quarter revenue record,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the Q1 earnings calls. “And that theme has been pretty consistent across other quarters of the year as well. And so, emerging markets (are) very, very important. And I feel like we are doing a great job there."

Cook said Apple achieved revenue records across over two dozen countries and regions, including records in Europe and the rest of Asia Pacific. “We also continue to see strong double-digit growth in many emerging markets, with all-time records in Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, and Turkey, as well as December quarter records in India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Chile.”