      Arun Kakatkar joins Microsoft India as human resources leader

      Previously, Arun Kakatkar was the president or chief of strategy and organisation at Kalyani Group.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2024 6:08 PM
      In his current position, Arun Kakatkar is connecting organisation and talent strategies with business strategy, building high performing leadership teams and developing and delivering unified people and culture strategies which drive business goals.

      Microsoft India has appointed Arun Kakatkar as human resources leader. Kakatkar, who was previously the president or chief of strategy and organisation at Kalyani Group, stepped into the shoes of Ira Gupta at Microsoft.

      In his current position, Kakatkar is connecting organisation and talent strategies with business strategy, building high performing leadership teams and developing and delivering unified people and culture strategies which drive business goals. This is followed by driving customer obsession and agility for business growth and implementing operating mechanisms to integrate various parts of the organization and create harmony and alignment.

      Kakatkar began his career at Black & Decker as HR manager and went on to work across Foseco, Ingersoll Rand, Flextronics and TE Connectivity.


      First Published on Mar 19, 2024 6:08 PM

