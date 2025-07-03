WPP Media names Eeshita Ghosh as Managing Partner

ADVERTISEMENT
WPP Media has named Eeshita Ghosh as the managing partner. Ghosh previously held the position of managing partner and office head at WPP Media's (previously GroupM) media agency Motivator.
Ghosh began her career as an assistant media planner at MPG and then joined Mudra Max as a media group head where she worked for Apollo Munich, Yamaha, Akzonobel, and was responsible for the planning of Dabur India's haircare portfolio.
MediaCom appointed her as the business director where she also worked with various other specialist units like OOH, internet, event management. As the client leader at Maxus, and was the general manager at Wavemaker, where she led strategy and media planning for ITC Foods, MAB and ESPB (Bangalore and Chennai).
In her previous role, her skills comprised of critical thinking, advertising, digital strategy, digital media, business strategy, leadership, and new business development.