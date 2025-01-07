Ashneer Grover trademarks his name, here's what it means

Ashneer Grover, the former judge of the popular business reality show Shark Tank India, has recently made a bold move by trademarking his name, sparking a flurry of reactions across social media.

The registration, confirmed under class 41 of the Trade Marks Act of 1999, has caught the attention of netizens, many of whom are humorously speculating that Sony TV, the broadcaster of Shark Tank India might now be required to pay royalties for using Grover's name in their content.

Grover, known for his no-nonsense attitude and candid remarks on the show, has cemented his place as a major figure in India's entrepreneurial scene.

His decision to trademark his name comes in the wake of a growing trend among celebrities to leverage their personal brands.

Popular Indian celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt have already trademarked their names, setting a precedent for others in both the entertainment and business sectors.

The announcement quickly gained traction online, with many users taking to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to share their witty thoughts.

One user cheekily remarked, "Now Sony TV has to pay royalties for using the name of Ashneer Sir and tagging him in YouTube videos for views. Nice step, sir. Naam ke bhi paise milne chahiye" (Now money should be earned from the name as well).

Another comment read, "To all future Grover parents, do not name your kids as Ashneer anymore :)."

Amidst the humor, the trademark move has sparked a conversation about the growing power of personal branding in India, especially within the realms of business and entertainment.